Amory Food pantry partners with local businesses to give away pizzas

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was one big pizza party in Amory today.

The Amory Food pantry partnered with Pizza Hut, Paintball Pro Shop, and Circle Bar G Farm to help families in need.

The businesses teamed up to give away one hundred pizzas.

People picked up a voucher at the food pantry to redeem for their free pizza.

They also received free Pizza Hut merchandise like cups and t-shirts.

“I was hoping it would be a tradition. We seem to get a really good turnout from the locals and the pantry here and it’s just a thing to be a part of,” said Terry Humphries, District Manager of Pizza Hut. “It’s a chance to give back to the community. It’s a chance to put a smile on people’s faces.”

This is the second year of the pizza giveaway