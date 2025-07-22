Amory hero fighting cancer, but not alone

The community, who she has given so much to, is now giving back to Misty Daniels, the Executive Director of Amory Humane Society.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Misty Daniels has worked in animal rescue for more than 20 years.

She describes herself, first, as an advocate for animals.

But last Summer, when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma, that advocacy had to take a backseat.

“It was devastating,” Daniels said. “It started back in June or July of last year, and I was very ill. Going to a lot of doctors’ offices, procedures, tests. It’s been a journey. It kind of stopped me in my tracks for a while.”

One thing Daniels said pushed her to keep going is her passion for her work as Executive Director of the Amory Humane Society.

“Making it through this is a must,” Daniels said.

Along the way, Daniels has also made a huge impact on the people in her community.

This is clear through the almost $5,000 of donations raised through her GoFundMe.

Cindy Johnson, a friend and former employee of Misty Daniels, said seeing the community support is unreal.

“She’s helped so many people, for those people to in turn step up to help her in her difficult time,” Johnson said. “I think that’s amazing. ”

Mckenna Clark, another friend and former employee of Misty Daniels said she’s happy to give back to someone so selfless.

“How supportive she’s been to me throughout my struggles,” Clark said. “I just wanted to be that for her.”

Leigh Ann Hubbard, Daniels’ friend and humane society board member, said Daniels is a hero.

“I can’t rescue this community’s rescuer,” Hubbard said. “But I can be there for her and listen. And she’s my hero, and she’s this community’s hero.”

Daniels said she had no idea the impact she has made.

“I honestly did not realize I had impacted so many,” Daniels said. “It’s been a relief. A breath of fresh air from all the people that are concerned. And so many have picked up the torch to continue. And I hope to be able to continue as well.”

Hubbard said people like Misty are one-in-a-million.

“Misty makes the world a better place every single day,” Hubbard said. “And a lot of us aspire to that. But I look at her and what all she does and what she’s devoted her life to and how she manages it. She’s like somebody who we all aspire to be. I feel bad for two reasons. One, for Misty and her family and all that they’re having to go through. But I also feel bad for the community. The world misses out when people like this are dealing with health struggles.”

Daniels said when going through something like this, to lean on the people closest to you.

“Don’t be afraid to admit that sometimes you just have to say no,” Daniels said. “Don’t be afraid to have bad days, but don’t stay there. I have bad days. But there’s always good days to come. And you have to live in every moment.”

