Amory High School Senior Awarded ‘Reagan Presidential Scholarship’

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi high school senior gets one of the top rated scholarships in the nation.

The past few weeks have been especially busy for Amory High School senior Taylor Fields. The 18-year-old is getting ready for graduation ceremonies, and she recently found out she was one of 20 students nationwide chosen for a prestigious honor, out of 20,000 applicants.

“I won the GE Ronald Reagan Scholarship. It’s a presidential scholarship in honor of President Ronald Reagan,” Fields said.

She was selected because of her strong academic work, communication skills, integrity, citizenship and community involvement.

“I have a service project called ‘Someone Can See Through Your Eyes” and I collect old eyeglasses , and I partner with an optometrist , Dr McCullough, I give those glasses to her and she distributes them to people in third world countries,” Fields said.

She has also developed an anti bullying campaign, through her 4 H club. In fact, her 4 H Mentor, Alivia Roberts, is also her cousin, and a Reagan Scholarship winner from 2014.

“To see her be rewarded for her service to the community that was ecstatic and I’m excited to see she will hopefully be going to college debt free because of the GE Ronald Reagan Foundation,” Roberts said.

Taylor will tell you her best subject is English, but her favorite teacher is her Anatomy and Physiology instructor, who says she is not surprised that Taylor was chosen for the GE Ronald Reagan Scholarship.

“She deserves this, she works so hard, she is a great student, makes good grades, the way I describe Taylor is she always has a sweet spirit and I feel like she is so kind,” said Mary Elizabeth Koehn, Amory High School A&P teacher.

Taylor graduates next week and will attend the University of Mississippi, where she plans to major in integrated marketing communications.

Taylor will travel to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in June for the scholarship awards ceremony.