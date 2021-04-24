Amory main street hosts a crawfish event for the community

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)-Long lines were formed as downtown Amory let their community indulge in crawfish. People sat down and ate plates filled with seafood and beer was also sold. While eating; the community listened to live music, as different vendors were out selling merchandise, and there were fun rides and play pins for kids.

Hosting the event came from the town’s new main street director. The community and committee were thrilled to have the new director come in and get straight to work and bring more events to Amory.

“She had already had so many great ideas that she brought to the table. Something new and fresh that she wanted to bring as like her new event to come downtown and so she kind of organically put this together with an then with the board we all just kind of built it up and we got lots of different vendors and some different local breweries to come and got it all to put together,” said committee member Erin Reeves.

The committee plans to host more events in the future and is thankful for all that came out and participated.