AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man is accused of breaking-into two houses.

25-year-old Tomas Finnie was out on bond when he was recently arrested for breaking and entering.

Amory police said Finnie broke into two homes. No one lived at the houses, at the time.

The break-ins happened on 111th and 112th Streets.

No items were stolen.

Finnie remains in jail and his bond was revoked.