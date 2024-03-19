Amory man arrested for allegedly stealing 4-wheeler, motorcycle

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man is in the Monroe County Jail accused of shopping for new vehicles on somebody else’s property.

The investigation began on March 7 when a man in the Smithville area reported his four-wheeler stolen.

On March 14, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was taken from another home in the same area.

Deputies working off of a tip from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit were able to trace the stolen Harley to the home of Dalton Carter.

They seized the Harley and were able to track the stolen four-wheeler to another location where it had been reportedly sold for $50.

Deputies arrested Dalton Carter of Amory and charged him with two counts of motor vehicle theft.

His bond was set at $10,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections put a hold on him.

