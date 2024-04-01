Amory man faces charges for alleged drug possession near church

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man was accused of having drugs near a church and stealing a UPS drop box.

41-year-old Joshua Kelly was charged with grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. That charge was enhanced due to the location of a church nearby.

Kelly is also facing a possession of meth charge.

Amory police said the drop box was taken on March 23 in the area of Front Street and Fourth Avenue North.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business helped investigators identify Kelly and his vehicle.

Kelly’s bond was set at $60,000.

He remains in the Monroe County Jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X