Amory man faces charges for alleged drug possession near church
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man was accused of having drugs near a church and stealing a UPS drop box.
41-year-old Joshua Kelly was charged with grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. That charge was enhanced due to the location of a church nearby.
Kelly is also facing a possession of meth charge.
Amory police said the drop box was taken on March 23 in the area of Front Street and Fourth Avenue North.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business helped investigators identify Kelly and his vehicle.
Kelly’s bond was set at $60,000.
He remains in the Monroe County Jail.