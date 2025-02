Amory man faces felony malicious mischief and fleeing charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man is facing malicious mischief and fleeing charges.

Amory Police arrested 20-year-old Trevino Antione Hamer Jr. and charged him with felony malicious mischief over $1,000 and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

Hamer is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

