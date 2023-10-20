Amory man in custody after woman is allegedly assaulted

Detective Andy Long says the incident happened this afternoon near the intersection of Woodward Street and Hatley Road

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in custody after a woman is allegedly assaulted in Amory.

Detective Andy Long says the incident happened this afternoon near the intersection of Woodward Street and Hatley Road.

He described the incident as an assault but not domestic related.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

APD has not releasing the name of the suspect or what potential charges he may face.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter