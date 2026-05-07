Prentiss child molestation suspect extradited from Tennessee

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a child molestation case in Prentiss County has been extradited from Tennessee.

Jason Andrew Bedell was indicted by a Prentiss County Grand Jury on a charge of Molestation, Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Bedell was located in Madison County, Tennessee.

He was taken into custody and taken from Tennessee to Prentiss County.

His bond has been set at $15,000.

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