Amory man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a co-worker.

Menderil Cohen pled guilty to second-degree murder in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Cohen shot and killed Michael Lamont Randle at the True Temper Sports pant in Amory on July 31, 2021.

After that shooting, Cohen fled Amory but was captured a short time later in Columbus.

Cohen and Randle were both from Columbus.

Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Cohen to 40 years with 10 years suspended. He will not be eligible for parole or early release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X