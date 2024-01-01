Amory man runs for Bartender of the Year designation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bryce Camp is at home behind the bar. Now, Bartender magazine has tapped Camp as one of the best in the business.

After a full day on a job site, Camp has found his second career at L’uva Wine Room in Starkville.

“I was just scrolling through social media and Dos Hombres, the tequila by the guys from breaking bad, they posted about a competition and it was like click to apply so I applied it was like a three-page application and I had to submit photos, how long I have been doing it, why I started doing it, things like that and I forgot about it until I got an email a couple of weeks later that was like congratulations you have made the cut and here are the next steps,” Camp said.

He is currently in the top 10.

At L’uva, he created one of their most popular drinks the orange dream, which he created to taste like orange dreamsicle ice cream. Camp said it feels nice to have created a popular beverage among their customers.

“We fit a good amount of people but compared to some of the people I am competing I am a very small location. So the fact that many people like it enough to request it even when I am not here to be on the normal menu and things like that. It is awesome,” Camp said.

Camp attributes his relationships with the customers to how far he has gotten in the competition.

“That is one of my favorite things about being a bartender and being behind the bar is you learn so much, you meet so many nice people and so many characters for sure. It is real nice to see people come in off the street. There is a guy here if I see him on the street he is going to make an effort to come speak if I see him anywhere. When he comes in here, he shakes my hand, hugs me and I have only known him for a few months. It is those types of relationships that have helped me grow as a bartender and in this competition,” Camp said.

Voting continues until February. The winner will win ten thousand dollars and will be on the cover of Bartender Magazine.

