Amory mayor, Monroe County officials discuss recovery plans

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Amory and Monroe County officials held a press conference to review and update citizens on the progress in the town.

The storm left a devastating scene. New beginnings are ahead, but the road to recovery will be long.

The progress made so far in Amory is promising, but Amory Mayor Corey Glenn said the rebuilding process requires patience.

“The landscape has forever changed; it will never be like it was as devastated as it was; now is the time for a rebirth,” Glenn said.

Monroe County residents are searching for some normalcy and relief following the recent tornado. Glenn said that this recovery process will take one step at a time.

“We are a long way from where we were; we had a lot of power outages and things like that when the storm first started, and we have a lot of restoration that has been going on during that process, but again, it is just a lot damage that we are dealing with at this time,” Glenn said.

Immediately after the storm, over 4,000 citizens were left without power but now there are only about 450 people left in the dark. During this critical time of not having electricity, the mayor is asking the people for patience.

“Just continue to be patient with us regarding the power,” Glenn said.

In the coming days, as clean-up continues, the mayor and Monroe County’s Emergency Management Agency Manager, Donna Sanderson, want to remind citizens to have a plan as more severe weather is on the horizon.

“All over Amory and all in the county, all the county schools have domes that can hold a lot of people; we have extra storm shelters that have come into the city of Amory to help with the storm coming in,” said Glenn.

The mayor will hold a press conference every Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and if you want to find ways to give to Amory and Monroe County relief efforts, visit createfoundation.com.

