Amory offers debris removal assistance to those in need

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re unable to remove debris from your property in Amory, there’s a way to get help.

This is for people that cannot move the debris themselves or with volunteer assistance.

The city applied to FEMA for private property debris clean-up.

That’s why the contractor the city hired can clear the limbs and other items.

To find out if you qualify, call (662)318-4093.

