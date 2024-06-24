Amory PD arrests two people in weed-growing operation case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police released the names of the people arrested in a marijuana-growing operation case.

55-year-old Marsha Alvarado was charged with the sale of synthetic-manufactured narcotics.

59-year-old Robert Marks is facing the same charge.

Last Thursday, officers went to an Evergreen Street home after complaints of livestock and birds living at the address.

Officers found several marijuana plants in the backyard of the home.

They later found an indoor growing operation, more marijuana, and marijuana seeds.

More arrests are possible.

Alvarado is in jail awaiting extradition to Colorado.

Both suspects were each given a $10,000 bond.

