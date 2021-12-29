Amory PD released new details in homicide investigation

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police release new details in a four-month-old homicide investigation.

Investigators say promising DNA evidence has been processed and sent to the state crime lab.

In a Facebook post, the agency reveals they have put the DNA into a national database.

Detectives are also comparing the known DNA of Judy Baxter’s family for exclusion, which is a common practice.

This is to also make sure there is no cross contamination.

Amory police asked people for respect as they quote… Walk the fine line between case integrity and transparency.” end quote.

Baxter was killed on August 12th on 12th Avenue North.

No suspects have been identified in the case.