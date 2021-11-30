Amory Police searching for stolen goods suspects

AMORY, Miss.(WCBI) – Amory Police and Golden Triangle Crimestoppers are asking for your help to find the person or people who took a trailer.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be at least 2 people in a truck, driving into a business on Waterway Drive in Amory.

One suspect hooks a trailer up to the truck, and they leave through the gate they entered.

Amory Police would like to know who was driving the truck. If you have any information on this crime, call Amory Police or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.