Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police arrest a local man on 2 burglary charges.

Over the weekend officers arrested Zacchaeus M Vassar of Amory for Breaking and Entering Dwelling and Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle.

Vassar also had a warrant for failing to register with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has put a hold on Vassar.

Bond has not been set.

Vassar is in the Monroe County Jail..