Amory police arrest man accused of hitting someone with hand tool

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police made an arrest after a man was hit with a hand tool.

Jerrick Hill was charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say a man came to the police department with obvious injuries to the back of his head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe Hill hit the man in the head several times back on July 25.

Hill surrendered to the Mississippi Department of Corrections the next day.

Bond was set at $100,000.

Hill remains in the Monroe County Jail.

