Amory police: Columbus man in custody for alleged fraud crime

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man was in custody for an alleged fraud crime.

Jacob Gottschalk was charged with forgery for an incident that took place in Amory.

He was sitting in the Monroe County Adult Detention Center with a $10,000 bond.

WCBI reached out to Amory police for details related to the case.

We will provide an update as information comes in.

