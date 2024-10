Houston man charged with felony shoplifting in Amory, Ms.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Houston man allegedly forgot to stop by the checkout on his last shopping spree.

58-year-old William Darren Haynes was arrested by Amory Police.

Haynes was charged with 2 counts of Felony Shoplifting.

His bond was set at $20,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

