Amory Police investigate an auto burglary on Dolly Tubb Hill Road

The Amory Police Department needs the community’s help with an investigation into a burglary on Hatley Road near Dolly Tubb Hill Road.

According to the department, the crime happened on Sunday evening, January 25, between five and seven o’clock.

Amory Police Officers are looking for two suspects in a silver or grey 4-door car.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Amory Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous Tips app.

