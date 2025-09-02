Amory police investigating drive-by shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police are looking for a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting.

Investigator Rick Jones tells WCBI the incident happened on August 28th at 1116 Wren Street, just north of West Amory Elementary.

A suspect driving an older, grey Chevy Impala fired three shots towards the residence before driving away.

The home and a vehicle parked in the driveway were hit during the drive-by.

While people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one was injured.

Police believe the incident started from an argument the day before.

Jones says a black male and female were in the suspected vehicle.

This is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case or see a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the shooting, contact Amory Police or Crime Stoppers.

