Amory police release update on homicide investigation

AMORY,Miss. (WCBI)- Amory Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a homicide.

Amory PD released a statement saying the homicide occurred on August 12th just after 9p.m. on 12th Avenue North.

The agency said a suspect is not arrested at this time.

UPDATE

There will be a candlelight vigil for Judy Baxter on August 15th in Amory at Frisco Park. Baxter was very involved in the community

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has asked for prayer for the Baxter Family.

However, the name of the victim in the homicide is not officially released.

In a press conference, Amory Police also address a second incident happening August 14th night in the similar area of the community.

“There was an assault reported in the north part of town, for a female, in residential areas outside of a residence. At this point in time, we’re investigating that case, but we have no relationship between that case and the case that happened on 12 Avenue North. Can I say they’re connected? No. Can I say their not connected? No. I can’t say at this point in time but it’s under investigation too,” said Chief Police Bowen.

WCBI will have more information as it’s released.