Amory Police weigh in on deadly Monday night shooting

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory teenager was killed in a March 18 shooting.

And the suspected shooter is no stranger to the Amory Police Department.

Amory Police said this same block was the site of gunfire less than 6 months ago, and one of the suspects in that incident is the lead suspect in last night’s fatal shooting.

Amory Police converged on the 1300 block of Concord Avenue Monday night after receiving multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

When they got there, they found 19-year-old Jayden Blanchard suffering multiple gunshot wounds and lying unresponsive in a front yard.

Officers provided first aid, and Blanchard was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center -Gilmore, but he died of his wounds.

Officers quickly arrested a suspect, Denzarious Devon Wren, at the scene.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said too often people resort to violence to settle differences.

“In this case, we’ve got a young man who has lost his life,” Bowen said. “We’ve got another young man that has lost his life from freedom if he’s convicted of this crime. It’s not worth it, reaction to something that is going on is a telephone call away. A lot of times just communication between individuals resorts to violence, and that’s never solved anything. It creates more problems and like I said we’ve got a family now that’s grieving the loss of a loved one.”

This same block of Concord Avenue was the scene of another shooting in December.

Denzarious Wren was arrested as a suspect in that shooting as well and was out on a $150,000 bond.

Chief Bowen said his department isn’t just there to react and arrest, they can be a force to prevent violence, if people will come to them.

“We’re not just there to arrest people, we’re there to mediate, keep the peace and serve the people so our job is multi-facet but if we can help an issue like this from happening or any violence from happening,” Bowen said. “I mean that’s part of thing of serving and protecting, like I said violence has never solved anything other than cause more problems. Then, in the moment sometimes we do things where it is a lifetime of regret.”

Amory Police said this case is still under investigation.

