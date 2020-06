AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory Railroad Festival has been officially canceled for 2020.

The festival’s committee voted Thursday to cancel the event. In March, organizers had announced it would be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The three-day festival honored the importance of the railroad for the city of Amory.

The event normally brought in around 50,000 people to the city.

Organizers said they hoped to announce the dates for the festival in 2021 soon.