Amory residents decide whether alcohol will be sold in city

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory voters are deciding whether the city will become the latest to sell wine, beer or alcohol.

Voters braved the rain and sleet to cast ballots in the special election to decide whether Amory will be a wet or dry town.

Two propositions are on the ballot. One would allow the sale of beer and light wine, while Proposition Two would legalize the sale of liquor.

Orein Holley voted yes for both proposals.

“People go out of the city, the county to buy alcohol, to neighboring cities and counties and we need that revenue here,” said Holley.

Holley recently bought the old Park Hotel on Main Street, across from Frisco Park. He plans to renovate it, turning the space into apartments, and an upscale restaurant.

He believes the legal sale of alcohol will be good for his future business and the entire city.

“I think it would be an added bonus for the city of Amory by having alcohol sales here and for restaurants, we are the only city in North Mississippi, basically, that doesn’t sell alcohol,” said Holley.

But those on the other side of the issue believe the legal sale of alcohol would do a lot to damage the unique qualities found in Amory, they also don’t believe the economic impact would be that significant.

“That’s a unique stance in this part of North Mississippi, hopefully businesses will see and say they want to be part of something unique going on in this city different than some of the other cities that are here, I don’t understand rationalization of making us like everybody else,” said Dr. Lloyd Sweatt, a pastor of Meadowood Baptist Church.

Whichever way the vote goes, Dr. Sweatt said he will pray for and promote unity in the city.

“I’m still going to love people, I love people who are for and against this alcohol, I will still , and most will, my prayer is we all come together, stronger, united, regardless of the outcome,” said Dr. Sweatt.

Five years ago, voters rejected alcohol sales in the city.

If approved, alcohol could only be sold in Amory.