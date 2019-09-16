Amory residents petition to legalize the buying and selling of alcohol

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The most populous city in Monroe County could be getting a little “wetter.”

Some Amory residents are hoping to make buying and selling beer, wine, and liquor legal.

Currently, Amory is one of two “dry” cities in northeast Mississippi.

In 2014 residents in the city voted against the referendum by a little over 50 votes.

Since then Amory has seen a 1.5% decrease in sales tax revenue.

Petitioners are currently collecting signatures with hopes of bringing forth a new referendum for this year.

Benton, Choctaw, Walthall, and Webster, and Prentiss counties also remain dry.

Booneville voters in Prentiss County will head to the polls October 15th to decide if the city will allow alcohol sales.

