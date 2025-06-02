Amory residents share their opinions ahead of municipal elections

Municipal elections have some of the lowest voter turnout despite the massive impact they have on people's daily lives.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Municipal elections can affect people’s daily lives, whether they realize it or not.

And the adage “every vote matters” can be especially true in smaller cities like Amory.

As the Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan can attest.

“It can make a huge difference,” Morgan said. “An example would be our last election, which we had for our primary, was decided by one vote.”

Morgan also said she knows of at least five other primaries in Mississippi that were determined by a single vote.

Amory resident Bethany Parham said she’s sitting this election out, simply because she doesn’t feel informed enough.

“Maybe we need more classes to educate us on that,” Parham said. “But I just want to research before I go and vote for something. I want to know why I’m voting and who I’m voting for versus just going and doing it randomly.”

Regardless, she can still see some things that need improvement around town.

“Some more toddler-friendly things maybe,” Parham said. “Some of our sidewalks need to be repaired so that we can get out and be outside and walk.”

Another Amory resident, Dollie Hurley said she wants more government transparency.

“To really focus on them and let all of us public know what is going on,” Hurley said. “Because we can’t get involved if they keep it hush hush and we don’t know what’s going on.”

Morgan said the city is already transparent, if one knows where to look.

“We’ll tell you everything you want to know,” Morgan said. “Nothing’s a big secret. The majority of things are public record. So transparency in government seems to be a huge question, but it’s also a question that’s already been answered. It’s just not being asked to the correct people.”

No matter who wins the election, locals hope Amory continues on its current path.

Parham says she loves Amory, despite its flaws.

“I think Amory is great,” Parham said. “I’m 22 and I love our small town. I love the people and the community. There are things that need to change, but that’s everywhere.”

Hurley said she’s hopeful for the cities progress.

“I think that the city is growing well, even with the disasters,” Hurley said. “You know, I think they’ve done very well and progressing and trying to make it stronger and grow even bigger.”

Morgan said to continue this progress takes civic engagement by the public.

Otherwise, the work done by her office is effectively wasted.

“I have to pay my employees that work that day the same amount,” Morgan said. “Whether 5000 people come or whether 200 people come. So that’s taxpayer money. Your money that what you’re paying and people aren’t coming.”

And if you need extra incentive to come out and vote, the city of Amory will host food trucks outside of The National Guard Old Armory where polling will take place.

