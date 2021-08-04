Amory School District will now require mask for K-12 students

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Amory School District reverses course on a mask policy.

In keeping with Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines for K-12 schools, students and staff will wear a mask indoors until further notice.

This new rule will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, the district followed different guidelines the department of health sent out.

With the latest changes, the district is following the steps of state health leaders.

Administrators say this is a fluid situation and could change, and asked for patience from parents.