Amory School District’s Superintendent announces retirement plans 

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory School District’s Superintendent announces plan to retire.

After 28 years in education, Brian Jones plans to wrap things up at the end of this school year.

During his nearly 3-decade tenure in education, Jones has held roles at Itawamba Agricultural High School, Webster County, and Amory School Districts.

He has been in the classroom as a US History teacher, coach on the football field and golf course, and has held the titles of assistant principal, principal, and Superintendent.

During his time at Amory, the district has reached an A rating for 3 years in a row.

He also guided the district through recovery efforts after the 2023 tornado hit the Monroe County town.

Jones has been the Superintendent at Amory for the last 4 and a half years.

