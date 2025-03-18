Amory shooting leaves one teen dead and one person in custody

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is in custody and a teenager is dead after a shooting in Amory.

Monday night Amory Police received multiple reports of gunfire on the 1300 block of Concord Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the front yard, suffering form multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered first aid until EMS personnel arrived.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory where he was pronounced dead.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim as 19-year-old Jayden Blanchard.

While processing the scene, an officer made contact with another man matching the physical description of a possible suspect in the shooting.

He has been identified as Denzarious Devon Wren.

Wren was taken into custody without incident and a firearm believed to be used in the shooting was recovered nearby.

Wren also had a gunshot wound.

Amory Police said this was a targeted and isolated event between the suspect and victim.

The case is still under investigation.

An autopsy will be performed on Blanchard at the State Medical Examiner’s Officer in Pearl.

