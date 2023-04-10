Amory students set to return to school Tuesday, April 11

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in Amory will return back to school Tuesday.

The Facebook announcement by the city’s high school came weeks after tornadoes destroyed much of the community.

Bus transportation is unavailable and students or parents are encouraged to contact Amory High School for alternate options.

The phone lines may be tied up but an email address was provided.

For students who do not have transportation to school, contact the Amory High School office through REMIND, SCHOOL STATUS, or EMAIL (mgilleylen@amoryschools.com).

Roads are being reassessed and an update will be provided when buses are safe to resume their routes.

