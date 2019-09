MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Amory woman is killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash.

It happened on U.S. Highway 278 East of Amory near Greenwood Springs around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says Angelia Pearson Armstrong, 61, was driving west in a 2009 Ford 150 pickup when she lost control and hit some trees.

Another driver witnessed the crash.

Gurley says she was ejected from the truck.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troopers investigated the accident.