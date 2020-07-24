Amory Woman’s potentially Life Saving Work Continues After Her Passing

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Amory woman who wanted to protect others from COVID-19 fell victim to the virus. Ann Adams may have lost her battle with the coronavirus, but her family and friends have stepped in and are making sure her mission to save lives continues.

Tammy Pigg remembers Ann Adams as not only a client at her beauty salon but more importantly, a longtime friend.

“We traveled a lot together, we used to go to the diamond mine in Arkansas, that was our dream, to find a diamond,” said Pigg.

Adams was disabled, but she was known as an expert quilt maker. So, when COVID-19 began spreading in Monroe County, the Amory woman started making cloth masks, about the same time Tammy decided to make one of her own.

“When I made mine it looked like a diaper on my face, so she said, ‘I’m bringing you a mask,’ so I posted a picture on Facebook.”

Demand quickly grew for Ann’s custom made cloth masks. As Adams was making masks, her husband, Mike, was working in the bio-med department at NMMC. In early June, Mike and Ann began feeling ill and tested positive for COVID-19. Mike recovered, but Ann passed away.

“She was a wonderful human being, and I’m going to miss her so badly, she was just so special,” said Pigg.

Even through his grieving, Mike Adams is looking to continue his wife’s legacy, she left behind a lot of quilting material, and Mike is looking for volunteers to make masks to continue Ann’s mission.

“We’re getting some sewers, cutters, and we are going to start passing our masks, we are so excited and I’m so proud for him doing this, just to save her memory cause I have some precious memories of her,” said Pegg.

Tammy says Ann would want the potential life-saving work to continue.

“She would love it, and I know she is just rooting for us,” she said.

Volunteers are needed now so the masks can be distributed during a Back to School Drive-Thru Event. That takes place on August 2nd at 2 pm at the American Legion on High way 145. It is sponsored by the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County and they are helping coordinate the volunteer work.