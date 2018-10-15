JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A bankrupt company is warning it may close a hospital in the Mississippi Delta if it can’t transfer ownership within weeks.

Curae Health filed papers Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Nashville, Tennessee. It says Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Clarksdale is losing so much money that it could pull down the bankrupt company before it can sell hospitals in Amory and Batesville.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, company sent a letter to employees Friday warning of possible closure, in December, at the cost of 484 jobs. Coahoma County leases the hospital to Curae and could take it over.

Curae has preliminarily agreed to sell Amory’s Gilmore Memorial Hospital to Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services for $15 million. Curae hasn’t disclosed sale plans for Panola Medical Center in Batesville.