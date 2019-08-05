Amount of absentee ballots requested this primary released

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More than 5,000 absentee ballots have been requested this primary election, compared to 2015 numbers.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office said, as of Monday morning, more than 46,500 absentee ballots have been requested.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, that number was just a little more than 41,000.

More than 1.8 million Mississippians are registered to vote in Tuesday’s election.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the county circuit clerk’s office by close of business Monday.

Again, polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.