An 89-year-old-woman dies in Lee county house fire

LEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County coroner’s office investigating a death by house fire.

Coroner Carolyn Green says the incident happened Saturday night on County Road 201 Blue Springs near the Lee and Union County line.

89-year-old Evelyn Hutcheson died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.