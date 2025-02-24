An above average way to end the month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Last week of February and conditions are looking *mostly* pleasant. Above average temperatures are expected all week!

MONDAY NIGHT: There is a chance for patchy fog throughout the evening and overnight. Make sure to slow down if you are driving when you come across it. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: The fog will clear out as our morning progresses. The sun will be shining, with the light chance of a few passing clouds. Temperatures are likely to reach the lower 70s! Try to get outside to enjoy it! Lows maintain in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another great day is expected! Temperatures will reach into the middle 70s across the corner. There will be sun, but clouds are going to slow start filling in ahead of a weak cold front passing overnight and into Thursday morning.