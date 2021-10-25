An afternoon shooting leaves one Columbus man dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man is dead following a shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Columbus Police were were called to the 2500 block of 22nd Avenue North around 5 p.m.

A man was found with gunshots wounds, and later taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers there was an argument between the victim and the shooter just before the gunfire.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says they have leads on the suspect and ask the public to come forward with any information.

Columbus Police will not identify the victim as that information will come from Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant following notification of family members.