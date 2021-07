LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a father and son sends one man in the hospital and the other in jail.

Now, 44-year-old Rodney Joiner is charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Joiner shot into the ground at a Jordan Lane home on Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the bullet ricocheted and hit the son.

The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Joiner remains in jail.