An arrest has been made in church arson

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – We have an update tonight on a church arson investigation from earlier this week.

An arrest is made and the suspect is now charged with two crimes.

22-year-old Tyler Wayne McKay is facing two counts of arson first-degree, burglary third-degree, and criminal mischief first-degree.

Bond has not been set.

McKay remains in the Lamar County jail.

Alpha and Omega Church was damaged in the November 22nd fire.

The pastor’s son found smoke coming from the building and called 911.

Investigators believe McKay busted out a window before the blaze started.

A trail leading away from the church led police to Lamar Heights Apartment Complex.

There they learned McKay allegedly also tried to burn his girlfriend’s apartment earlier in the day.

The investigation continues.