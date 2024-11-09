An indoor type of weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Weekend plans? Might want to move indoors. Rain showers and possibly a few storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: For high school football fans, tonight is going to be a nice night to watch. Conditions will be mild, a little muggy, plenty of clouds, and a comfortable breeze. Rain stays away for most of the game, though a few drive home showers may start popping up across the corner. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 70s through game time, dropping to the middle 60s overnight.

WEEKEND: Moisture will fill in quick as a front moves in from the West and Gulf moisture moves North away from Rafael’s rotation. This will bring plenty of chances for rain across NE MS throughout the weekend. If you are heading to the Ole Miss/Georgia game, pack a poncho and maybe a change of clothes to drive home in. Some showers could become heavy at times, while there is a slight chance for a few rumbles of thunder. High temps will be in the middle 70s, while lows maintain in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will start off a bit cooler, warm up slightly ahead of the next cold front, and potentially drop again bringing fall-like favorites to our viewing area. The next cold front will also bring another rain chance for the middle of the week. Storm development has some potential though confidence isn’t quite there.