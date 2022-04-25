An inmate has escaped from the Tishomingo County Jail

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an escaped inmate from the Tishomingo County Jail.

Kevin James Parr was being held in Tishomingo County on felony charges out of Prentiss County.

Investigators believe Parr got through a hole in the shower area, crawled through an air duct, and

went over the fence.

They believe he had help from other inmates.

A felony warrant has been issued for Parr, and he is now in the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person.

Anyone who may know where PArr is should call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.