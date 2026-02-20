An investigation is underway after a shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) Tragedy has struck the city of West Point once again.

An investigation into a shooting is underway in West Point.

Assistant Police Chief Harold Harris tells WCBI, officers responded to a report about a shooting on Meadowbrook Drive around 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

Two People were injured by gunfire.

A West Point Resident said is he frustrated with gun violence.

“We are tired of dealing with this stuff.” said Cole Bryan.

The shooting is under investigation, and more details will be released later.