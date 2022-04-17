An investigation is underway in Tupelo, 31-year-old dead

TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of 31-year-old Leonard (KC) Cooper of Fulton.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to 4187 West Main Street for reports of an assault.

Cooper was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where he later died from his injuries.

A suspect had been taken into custody for aggravated assault just before Cooper passed away.

Detectives will be speaking with the District Attorney’s office regarding upgraded homicide charges.

Cooper will be sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation along with Tupelo Police Department due to an incident on Steele’s Drive Saturday morning.