Old street gets new name to honor local veteran

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A street in Starkville will soon bear a new name in honor of WWII Veteran and longtime resident Mr. Roosevelt Taylor.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with many members from the community around to celebrate.

- Advertisement -

For over 70-years Roosevelt Taylor lived in the same home on the same street.

“Today, the street that we all grew up on, Beattie Street, is now being changed to Roosevelt Taylor Senior Drive. It’s such a great, extraordinary, phenomenon and it’s a great day for my father,” said Taylor’s son Ronnie Taylor.

City leaders, community members and Taylor’s friends and family from all over the country gathered to share in the moment with Taylor.

He served in WWII and was recently named an honorary Tuskegee Airman. As important the roles Taylor played for the country, Taylor says his role at home is just as important.

“He had a taxi and he serve the people of this community for, I know, at least about 50 years. Getting people from one location to another. We also had a shoeshine parlor here in the city. On Jefferson Street which also serve the community. My father was also know as a pillar in our church Griffin United Methodist Church,” said Taylor.

American Legion, Post 240 member Chris Taylor says thanks to his uncle’s efforts, young service men today have a safe haven when they return home from duty.

“Mr. Roosevelt Taylor and my father are one of the founding members of post 240. When they return from WWII to Oktibbeha County, they started up the American Legion. What we do is support all soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines that are coming back from any type of military service to be a part of a greater organization to support each other. It’s a brotherhood,” said Taylor.

As for the guest of honor, his take on the day is simple.

“It feels good. It’s a blessing from the Lord,” said Honoree Roosevelt Taylor.