Old train depot brought back to life in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- An old train depot is once again a destination in Aberdeen.

Main Street manager Ann Tackett said when the building was donated to them, it was in a state of disrepair.

- Advertisement -

She said now it will be a staple in the community.

The depot will be playing host to events and educational opportunities.

And the area’s history will be on display thanks to donated artifacts.

Tackett said it has been a real community effort.

“The citizens are just amazing I tell them I have borrowed from everybody we didn’t own a hammer we still don’t own one we didn’t own scaffolding, but all of this is people can we borrow like yeah we’ll do that’s because this community has so much heart,” said Tackett.

Tackett said trustees of the Monroe County Jail did most of the renovations including carpentry and flooring.