An outdoor type of weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front brought in some changes that we are not upset about. Cooler summer temperatures are perfect when you want to enjoy the outdoors.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms may continue into the late evening and potentially overnight. Just be prepared with your rain gear. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 70s, around 73.

SATURDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across NE MS. We will have a partly cloudy sky, with an isolated chance for rain through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows stick to the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Pretty much the same as Saturday. Passing clouds will allow for plenty of sun. Enjoy some outside time, while it doesn’t feel like we are cooking.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are slightly greater Monday and Tuesday, due to the stalled out boundary to our South. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the week.