An outdoor type of weekend

Ashleigh Bryant,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front brought in some changes that we are not upset about. Cooler summer temperatures are perfect when you want to enjoy the outdoors.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms may continue into the late evening and potentially overnight. Just be prepared with your rain gear. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 70s, around 73.

SATURDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across NE MS. We will have a partly cloudy sky, with an isolated chance for rain through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows stick to the lower 70s.

Post2

SUNDAY: Pretty much the same as Saturday. Passing clouds will allow for plenty of sun. Enjoy some outside time, while it doesn’t feel like we are cooking.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are slightly greater Monday and Tuesday, due to the stalled out boundary to our South. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the week.

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather
Tags: , , ,

This content provided by:

Related