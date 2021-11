An Oxford man faces a child sex crime charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man faces a child sex crime charge.

50-year-old Corey Nathan Ferrer was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Ferrer is charged with Attempted Enticement of a Child.

He is still in the Lafayette County Jail on a 50 thousand dollar bond.

No other details are being released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.